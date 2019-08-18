Cricket, chocolates, fiction and more: Mithali Raj gets candid with TNIE

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Mithali Raj has seen women's cricket grow in India, having played the game for over two decades.

Regarded as one of the greatest batswomen, she is the highest run-getter in women's international cricket. Raj has played over 203 WODIs, 10 WTests and 89 WT20I and has captained the side in two Women's World Cup finals.

Her favourite dessert being Ras Malai, she talks about her cricket journey, food, fiction and fitness with TNIE.

