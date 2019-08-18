Home Sport Cricket

Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to have Virat Kohli stand soon: DDCA

Kohli will be the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour of a stand being named after him.

Published: 18th August 2019 07:51 PM

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In recognition of Virat Kohli's phenomenal success in international cricket, the DDCA has decided to name one stand at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after the India captain.

Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath are the two other Delhi players who have stands after their names but the honour came their way after their retirements.

Kohli will be the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour of a stand being named after him.

"Virat Kohli's outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record," DDCA President Rajat Sharma said in a statement.

Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra are the other Delhi players who have gates named after them while the Hall of Fame has been named after former India captain MAK Pataudi.

The state cricket body will also felicitate the members of Indian team at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on September 12.

The DDCA function will document Kohli's exceptional talent and success ever since he took over charge in all formats of the game and the state body cannot think of a better tribute than this.

"To cherish these memories, DDCA wanted to dedicate a stand in his name. I am sure the 'Virat Kohli Stand' will be a source of inspiration for Delhi's young cricketers. We are also delighted that Team India is not only led by a Delhi player but it also has a opening batsman (Shikhar Dhawan), a wicket keeper (Rishabh Pant) and a lead bowler (Ishant Sharma)."

