Home Sport Cricket

Former cricketers slam fans for booing Steve Smith at Lord's

Similarities have since been noted between the blow that Smith received and the one that the late Phillip Hughes got in a domestic game in Australia which eventually led to his death in 2014. 

Published: 18th August 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Steve Smith leaves the pitch injured after being hit by a ball bowled by England's Jofra Archer during play on day four of the 2nd Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former cricketers from England and Australia were united in condemning a section of fans at Lord's for booing Steve Smith when the latter returned to the crease on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test on Saturday. Smith received a sickening blow to his neck below his ear off a short delivery from Jofra Archer because of which he had to retire hurt.

Smith was batting on 80 when he departed, but he came back after the fall of the next wicket. While the Lord's crowd gave him a standing ovation when he was walking off and they largely did the same when he returned, boos could be heard from some sections of the stands.

Similarities have since been noted between the blow that Smith received and the one that the late Phillip Hughes got in a domestic game in Australia which eventually led to his death in 2014.

Smith has been on the receiving end of boos throughout Australia's long stay in England which included the 2019 World Cup.

Spin legend Shane Warne, who is one of the commentators for the Ashes series, said on air that booing Smith in other instances is one thing, but this was different.

"Just get up, clap and say that's courageous, very brave," he said.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor, who's also a commentator for Nine Network, said that the boos were "very disgusting". "Lord's won't be happy with that either. They don't like any ‘yobbo' element of crowd behaviour," he said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted, "I get the pantomime of Steve Smith's arrival to the crease and the booing, but please stop booing once he plays with great skill, courage and incredible discipline. He deserves a standing ovation for that innings." 

Interestingly, England's foremost fan group Barmy Army, which booed Smith throughout his extraordinary twin centuries in the first Test at Edgbaston, tweeted in support of the former Australia captain.

"We are not at Lord's and we are not booing Steve Smith," they said. "He took a horrible blow to the head, and we wish him the best in his recovery."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith Jofra Archer Lord's Ashes Test Barmy Army
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp