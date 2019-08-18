Virat Kohli most followed cricketer on social media

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli not only rules the cricketing world but also leads the charts when it comes to social media following.

Kohli has amassed over 20,000 international runs in this decade and is the only cricketer to achieve the feat. The Delhi lad has also been very active on social media platforms. With over 30 million followers on each platform (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram), he is the most followed cricket star.

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar comes next with 30.1 million followers on Twitter. On Facebook and Instagram, he has 28 million and 16.5 million followers, respectively.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not very active on social media platforms, still he occupies the third spot in the list with 15.4 million followers on Instagram, 7.7 million on Twitter and 20.5 million on Facebook.

India opener Rohit Sharma, who is at the peak of his career, is also actively present on social media. The 'Hitman' has over 10 million followers on all the three big platforms -- 10.5 million on Instagram, 14.7 million on Twitter and 11 million on Facebook.

Out of favour Suresh Raina, who recently underwent a knee surgery, has 16.7 million followers on Twitter, 9 million on Instagram and 3.1 million on Facebook.

Yuvraj Singh comes next with 14 million followers on Facebook, 4.7 million on Twitter and 7.5 million on Instagram.

Harbhajan Singh, also known as the 'Turnbanator', is also an active social media user. He is constantly seen tweeting on various issues and has 10.1 million followers on Twitter, 3.6 million on Instagram and 6.6 million on Facebook.