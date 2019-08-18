Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli most followed cricketer on social media

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar comes next with 30.1 million followers on Twitter. On Facebook and Instagram, he has 28 million and 16.5 million followers, respectively.

Published: 18th August 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli not only rules the cricketing world but also leads the charts when it comes to social media following.

Kohli has amassed over 20,000 international runs in this decade and is the only cricketer to achieve the feat. The Delhi lad has also been very active on social media platforms. With over 30 million followers on each platform (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram), he is the most followed cricket star.

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar comes next with 30.1 million followers on Twitter. On Facebook and Instagram, he has 28 million and 16.5 million followers, respectively.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not very active on social media platforms, still he occupies the third spot in the list with 15.4 million followers on Instagram, 7.7 million on Twitter and 20.5 million on Facebook.

India opener Rohit Sharma, who is at the peak of his career, is also actively present on social media. The 'Hitman' has over 10 million followers on all the three big platforms -- 10.5 million on Instagram, 14.7 million on Twitter and 11 million on Facebook.

ALSO READ | Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Out of favour Suresh Raina, who recently underwent a knee surgery, has 16.7 million followers on Twitter, 9 million on Instagram and 3.1 million on Facebook.

Yuvraj Singh comes next with 14 million followers on Facebook, 4.7 million on Twitter and 7.5 million on Instagram.

Harbhajan Singh, also known as the 'Turnbanator', is also an active social media user. He is constantly seen tweeting on various issues and has 10.1 million followers on Twitter, 3.6 million on Instagram and 6.6 million on Facebook.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Social Media
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp