Home Sport Cricket

Warm-up game: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma take India to 297/5 on Day 1

Pujara and Rohit stitched 132 runs together for the fourth wicket to take India to a strong position after being reduced to 89 for 3 at lunch on Saturday.

Published: 18th August 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo | Twitter/BCCI)

By PTI

COOLIDGE: Cheteshwar Pujara immediately struck form with a fine century while Rohit Sharma hit 68 as India shrugged off initial wobble to score 297 for 5 against West Indies A on the opening day of their three-day warm-up game here.

Pujara and Rohit stitched 132 runs together for the fourth wicket to take India to a strong position after being reduced to 89 for 3 at lunch on Saturday.

Test specialist Pujara got going in his first competitive match of the West Indies tour as he retired after making 100 off 187 balls from which he struck eight fours and one six. Rohit fell after making 68 off 115 balls. He hit eight fours and one six. 

After Pujara retired in the final session, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari pushed the Indian total further to reach near the 300-run mark.

Stumps were drawn just after Pant was out for a 53-ball 33 which he made with the help of four boundaries and one six.

Hanuma Vihari was batting on 37 from 101 deliveries while Ravindra Jadeja was on 1 not out when the stumps were drawn after playing 88.5 overs.

For West Indies A, pacer Jonathan Carter took 3 wickets for 39 runs from his 13.5 overs while Keon Harding and Akim Frazer got one wicket apiece.

India, however, made a struggling start to their innings after winning the toss, with Ajinkya Rahane, who was designated as the captain for the practice game, failed once again as India reached 89 for 3 at lunch.

Rahane, who has been in wretched form for the past couple of years and also had a poor county stint with Hampshire, was out for 1, edging seamer all-rounder Jonathan Carter behind stumps to keeper-captain Jahmar Hamilton.

He faced six deliveries before his dismissal.

KL Rahul looked fluent during his knock of 36 off 51 balls with five fours and a six but fellow opener Mayank Agarwal's (12) defence was breached within the first hour.

Rahul looked good for a big one before being holed out to Romario Shepherd off new ball bowler Keon Harding's bowling.

The talking point of Indian batting has been Rahane, who has gone without a hundred for the past two years.

His last three-figure knock came against a below-par Sri Lanka side in August, 2017.

In the last 12 Test matches, he has crossed half-century mark only five times in 20 innings.

His place in the playing Xi is not under threat at least for this two-Test series but the same can't be said for the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh at home if he happens to fail in the current series.

With Hanuma Vihari closing in on him and Shreyas Iyer waiting in the wings, it's a tense time for the Indian vice-captain.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings at stumps on Day 1: 297/5 from 88.5 overs (Pujara 100 retired, Rohit Sharma 68, Rishabh Pant 33, Hanuma Vihari 37 batting; Jonathan Carter 3/39).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara India vs West Indies Warm Up India vs West Indies Test Series Rohit Sharma
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp