Home Sport Cricket

What Steve Smith told Justin Langer after blow to neck

Smith was on his way to a third consecutive century in the series when he got hit. However, he came back out to resume his innings after the fall of the sixth Australia wicket. 

Published: 18th August 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith

Australia's Steve Smith lays on the pitch after being hit in the head by a ball off the bowling of England's Jofra Archer (unseen) during play on the fourth day of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Australia coach Justin Langer said that star batsman Steve Smith was desperate to get back on to the field after passing his concussion test on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Smith was hit flush on the neck by a bouncer from England pacer Jofra Archer when he was on 80 and had to retire hurt.

"Because he was hit in the neck and not in the helmet or in the head maybe that had a bit of an impact, it was like getting a soft tissue injury," Langer said in the press conference after the day's play at Lord's on Saturday. "He got hit on the arm as well and then hit on the neck. 

"But as soon as he got up in the medical room, it was like 'Nah I'm going okay', then he had the concussion testing and the doctor came through and said 'he's passed all that and he's pretty good'. By the time he walked back in the dressing room he just couldn't wait to get back out there again.

"I was saying 'mate are you sure you're okay', these are like my sons right, so you're never going to put them in harm's way, even though you're always in harm's way with Test cricket. 

"'Mate, I've got to get out there, I can't get on the honour board unless I'm out batting'. That's what he says, that's what he thinks. He was determined. 

"All he was worried about was that he wasn't going to be able to play his forward defence because it was hurting with his top hand grip," Langer said, adding that the blows Smith received on Saturday would not be long term worries. 

"We can look into it, but honestly he wouldn't have gone out there unless we thought (he was okay). We asked him over and over. I asked him privately, I asked him behind closed doors two or three times, I asked him in front of the group,... he just goes 'all good, all good coach, I'm ready to go, I'm ready to go'. 

ALSO READ | Australia cricket union condemns boos after Steve Smith felled by Jofra Archer

"What else do you do? The medicos cleared him, he wanted to get out there, we were looking after him, and he said 'honestly I'm ready to go, my arm's a bit sore'. That's why he went out there," said Langer. 

Smith was on his way to a third consecutive century in the series when he got hit. However, he came back out to resume his innings after the fall of the sixth Australia wicket. 

He came out with aggressive intent, smashing consecutive fours in his first over and another in the next but was dismissed after he decided to leave a straight delivery from Chris Woakes that hit him on the pad plumb in front of the middle stump. Smith left the field with 92 runs to his name. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justin Langer Steve Smith Ashes
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp