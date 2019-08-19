Home Sport Cricket

Sanjay Bangar may make way for Vikram Rathour

The process to select the support staff of the Indian team will begin at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Monday, and will go on till Thursday. 

Ravi Shastri(C) with Bharat Arun(R) and Sanjay Bangar

By Express News Service

Former India stumper and head of selection committee MSK Prasad, along with other selectors, will conduct the interviews. The administrative manager’s post is also up for grabs. 

While bowling coach Bharathi Arun is expected to retain his job, batting coach Sanjay Bangar may be replaced. Arun, under whom the Indian bowlers had put in tremendous performances in the past two years, also has the backing of head coach Ravi Shastri.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, Darren Gough and Sunil Joshi are the other contenders. Bangar, on the contrary, is being held responsible for failing to find a solution to India’s middle-order problems. 
Former Test opener Vikram Rathour has emerged favourite to replace Bangar. The 12 shortlisted candidates also include Pravin Amre, Amol Muzumdar, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Sri Lanka’s Thilan Samaraweera, and former England batsmen Jonathan Trott and Mark Ramprakash.  

As far as fielding coach is concerned, though Sridhar enjoys Shastri’s support, the presence of Jonty Rhodes has made the going tough for him.

