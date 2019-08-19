Home Sport Cricket

Blessing of God showered on me: Virat Kohli on playing 11 years for Team India

From a chubby precocious teenager, who admittedly went astray for a brief period in the razzmatazz of Indian cricket, the Kohli of 2019 is an epitome of commitment and sincerity towards his craft.

Published: 19th August 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli | AP

By PTI

COOLIDGE, Antigua: Acknowledged by the best in the business and feted across the globe for his consistency, India cricket captain Virat Kohli says he couldn't have asked for more as he completes the 11th year of a stellar international career.

Kohli, whose international career began in 2008, took to social media to share his emotions.

"From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. #forevergrateful," Kohli posted on his twitter handle with a couple of pictures depicting his journey.

The first picture was from his debut international game in Sri Lanka and the latest one from his hotel room in Antigua.

India are currently touring the West Indies and are set to start the Test engagements on August 22 in Antigua after winning both the T20 and ODI leg.

ALSO READ | Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

From a chubby precocious teenager, who admittedly went astray for a brief period in the razzmatazz of Indian cricket, the Kohli of 2019 is an epitome of commitment and sincerity towards his craft.

He has over 20,000 international runs in a decade, studded with 68 international hundreds.

All this, before he has even turned 31 and the Indian skipper seems far from finished with all the existing batting records under imminent threat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Team India Virat Kohli India vs West Indies
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp