Home Sport Cricket

England and Australia draw second Ashes Test

The third Test at Headingley starts on Thursday.

Published: 19th August 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

England's captain Joe Root (L) and England's Jason Roy (C) shake hands with Australia's Pat Cummins following the last over on the fifth day of the second Ashes cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

England's captain Joe Root (L) and England's Jason Roy (C) shake hands with Australia's Pat Cummins following the last over on the fifth day of the second Ashes cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: The second Test between England and Australia ended in a draw at Lord's on Sunday.

Australia, set an unlikely 267 to win in a minimum of 48 overs after England captain Joe Root's declaration, finished on 154-6, with Marnus Labuschagne -- Test cricket's first concussion substitute -- top-scoring with 59.

A draw always looked likely in a match that saw five whole sessions lost to rain and Australia's Steve Smith ruled out with concussion on Sunday after being hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during his 92 on Saturday.

Four wickets after tea gave England hope of what would have been a stunning win.

Ashes-holders Australia, bidding for their first Test series win away to England in 18 years, remain 1-0 up in the five-match campaign following their 251-run victory at Edgbaston last week.

The third Test at Headingley starts on Thursday.

Brief scores

England 258 (R Burns 53, J Bairstow 52; J Hazlewood 3-58, P Cummins 3-61, N Lyon 3-68) and 258-5 dec (B Stokes 115 no; P Cummins 3-35)

Australia 250 (S Smith 92; S Broad 4-65, C Woakes 3-61) and 154-6 (M Labuschagne 59; J Archer 3-32, J Leach 3-37)

Result: Match drawn

Series: Australia lead five-match series 1-0

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashes England vs Australia Steve Smith
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp