D Vasu, Ranji coach for Tamil Nadu this season

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu all-rounder D Vasu was appointed head coach of the Ranji team for the upcoming season at the executive committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) held on Monday. Vasu replaces Hrishikesh Kanitkar. Former Tamil Nadu captain R Prasanna, fielding coach last season, has been promoted to assistant coach. Vasu has also been as director of TNCA Academy.

“It’s a great honour to serve Tamil Nadu cricket once again. I am delighted and thankful to the TNCA for showing faith in me. The first thing I would like to do is to check the injury status of our bowlers, especially the medium pacers, and see how they can come back to the mainstream,’’ said Vasu.

M Senthilnathan, chairman of the selection committee, had told this daily that he would prefer a team with a blend of experience and youth and the Vasu echoed his opinion. “Absolutely. I agree with Senthil. We need to have a good team that has the right mixture of experience and youth. In fact, I want the seniors to play the role of mentors and guide the youngsters. Without the guidance of seniors, youngsters cannot learn, and I certainly want the seniors to help the boys to play to their potential,’’ insisted the former NCA coach.

The big question in the state is whether to have one captain for all formats or go for split captaincy.

“I would prefer to have separate captain. Any senior player who can gel with youngsters and guide the team can be the captain. He may not be necessarily an international player. One who takes the responsibility and has the ability to take the team forward should lead the state.

“I’m in favour of the rotation policy to keep players injury-free and fresh. Though, it’s the selectors, who decide the team but I am sure they along with coaches will work together to take the TN cricket forward,’’ opined Vasu.