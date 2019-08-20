Home Sport Cricket

Former Aussie coach Darren Lehmann expresses delight at Yorkshire return

The former Australian batsman who represented his country in 27 Tests and 117 One Day Internationals was part of the Yorkshire side that won the county championship in 2001, their first since 1968.

Published: 20th August 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Australian coach Darren Lehmann (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Darren Lehmann, who stood down as Australia coach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal, is to take charge of the Leeds-based team in next year's inaugural The Hundred tournament.

The 49-year-old -- who was cleared of involvement in the scandal which resulted in Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being banned -- told Press Association Sport he was delighted to be returning to Yorkshire.

The former Australian batsman who represented his country in 27 Tests and 117 One Day Internationals was part of the Yorkshire side that won the county championship in 2001, their first since 1968.

"It's great to be back. I hoped I'd get the chance when I heard about it and I'm so excited the opportunity came along," Lehmann told PA, 18 months on from the so-called 'sandpaper-gate' scandal in South Africa in March last year.

"It was a great experience of my career to play here, where the passion for the game is second to none.

"The connection is strong, I have so many family and friends around and I was lucky enough to be involved in ending Yorkshire's long wait for a county championship win in 2001."

Lehmann, who underwent counselling following his resignation, told the BBC he had no interest in returning to international cricket.

"No, I've gone past that," said Lehmann, who coached Australia from 2013-18.

"It's more about tournaments and having a bit of fun.

"I'll certainly stay away from international coaching, I don't want to travel that much any more."

- Great contest -

Lehmann, who won two World Cups as a player and added a third when he coached Australia to the 2015 trophy, is pleased that Smith, Warner and Bancroft have all been recalled following their bans and are playing in the Ashes series which the tourists lead 1-0 after two Tests.

"I'm just looking forward to watching them play," said Lehmann ahead of the third Test which gets underway in Leeds at Headingley on Thursday.

"The game has moved on and people have got to move on as well, I'm glad those guys are playing their part in a great contest between Australia and England.

"It's been an enthralling series."

Lehmann, whose team is reportedly going to be called the 'Northern Superchargers', is one of four Australians already appointed coaches of The Hundred teams.

Shane Warne, Simon Katich and Andrew McDonald are the other Australians whilst South African Gary Kirsten has also been appointed a coach.

Lehmann, though, is keen to promote English coaching talent.

"You'd be mad not to try and help young English coaches and work closely with them," he said.

"I'd certainly like to get people from the county system involved and work closely with them, you're always learning as a coach so I can learn from them and vice-versa."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darren Lehmann Australia The Hundred tournament Yorkshire
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp