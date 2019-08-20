Home Sport Cricket

PCB keen on appointing Misbah-ul-Haq as Pakistan's coach-cum-chief selector

Misbah, who is supervising a pre-season conditioning camp in Lahore, however, is yet to made up his mind.

Misbah-ul-Haq (File | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on appointing former captain Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach-cum-chief selector of the national team.

"He was not very keen to also supervise the pre-season conditioning camp but Zakir Khan, who is Director International Cricket and an influential figure in the board, convinced Misbah," a well-informed source told PTI.

He said that Misbah was reluctant because he was unhappy that the board had permitted some centrally contracted players to play in T20 leagues when some of them needed to undergo rehab to overcome niggling fitness issues.

"Misbah is aware that some of the players are carrying niggling fitness problems including Fakhar Zaman and Babar Zaman and he felt that the PCB should have called them home after the World Cup and have them undergo a rehab process instead of giving them clearance to play in leagues or in England," the source said.

He said the former captain who is yet to apply for the post of head coach, the deadline for which is August 23, is not bothered about facing criticism.

He said that Misbah was not a big believer in just having nets and preferred to have the team play competitive matches.

