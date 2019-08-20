Home Sport Cricket

Umesh Yadav says time away from team gave him chance to work on bowling issues

He then played for Vidarbha in the domestic competitions and followed it up with a stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Umesh Yadav bowls in a Ranji Trophy match| a sanesh

By PTI

COOLIDGE, Antigua: Pacer Umesh Yadav says he has regained confidence after working on his erratic line and length in the time away from the Indian team and is confident of making the playing eleven in the Test series against the West Indies starting on Thursday.

Umesh, who took three wickets for 19 runs in the West Indies A first innings in the warm-up game which concluded on Monday here, said he worked on getting his rhythm back at the Vidarbha Cricket Academy with coach Subroto Banerjee in the last few months.

"As a fast bowler you have to practice and you need to set your rhythm, to know at what line and length you have to bowl. I have also tried the same, to get my rhythm right. I was preparing myself to do what I will be doing in a match situation," Umesh said after the drawn warm-up game.

"I went to Vidarbha Cricket Academy and worked with coach Subroto Banerjee there and asked him for his opinion. There were these issues of length of deliveries. It happens to a lot of fast bowlers, when you are playing a lot continuously, you're unable to settle into a specific line and length. I worked on that," he added.

He said he was able to bowl into the right areas during the warm-up game against the West Indies A team.

"I am playing a practice match after a long time. I had earlier come here to play for India A and I played one game. The wicket is not too different and it has swing.

"(In the warm-up game) I was focussing on the areas I have to put the ball. My mindset was to put the balls in those areas and bowl dot balls. I was being able to do that," he added.

The 31-year-old played his last Test in Australia in December 2018, a series which India won 2-1.

He then played for Vidarbha in the domestic competitions and followed it up with a stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

"After the Australia tour, I played in Ranji trophy and we (Vidarbha) won and then IPL came. In the two and half months after that, I gave myself some time to work on my errors and get my rhythm back. Accordingly, I prepared my mindset.

"I worked on bowling drills and trained a lot on whatever bowling problems which I thought I had. You need off-time because it is only during your off-time that you can re-shape your mindset on what needs to be done," he added, when asked about the drills at the Vidarbha academy.

He said he has got back the much-needed confidence after working with Banerjee.

"He was very positive and that's what you want. When you get that positivity, you're confident that you're getting better. I even spoke to the batsmen and the support staff (in the Indian team), and they also said that 'whatever you've been doing, it seems to be working.

"There are times when everything is going good but your mind is distracted thinking that things are not going the way you want them to be going. To get away and think, that space of mind is important. I did the same. I went home, spoke to my coach, cleared my thoughts and got clarity."

Asked about the competition in the current Indian team in the fast-bowling department, he said, "When you know you're going to play back-to-back Test matches, you need that kind of bench-strength.

"All the fast bowlers know there is a good competition and that everyone is going to get an opportunity. Whoever does well, will get to play more. If we think in that manner, it's good for us because we will try to improve ourselves.

"It is a healthy competition and it is good for the team. It make us more exciting and challenging and will improve our performance."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umesh Yadav West Indies vs India India vs West Indies
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp