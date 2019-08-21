India moving from being sports-loving to sports-playing: Sachin Tendulkar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said India was on the path to transform from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing one.

There are inspiring stories I witness every, of how running has helped transform individuals to become better versions of themselves," he said.

"India is on the right path to transform from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing nation and events like these (IDBI Federal Life Insurance Half Marathon) have a huge part to play in encouraging people to step out and keep moving, Tendulkar was quoted as saying in a media release issued here.

Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, would be flagging off its Mumbai Half Marathon on August 25.

According to the release, 17,500 runners will be lining up for the fourth edition of the race.

The gruelling and high-profile 21km run will start at 5.15 am, followed by the `Timed 10k Run' at 6.10 am and the 5k Fun Run at 8.15 am, it said.