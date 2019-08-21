Home Sport Cricket

India moving from being sports-loving to sports-playing: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, would be flagging off its Mumbai Half Marathon on August 25.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said India was on the path to transform from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing one.

There are inspiring stories I witness every, of how running has helped transform individuals to become better versions of themselves," he said.

"India is on the right path to transform from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing nation and events like these (IDBI Federal Life Insurance Half Marathon) have a huge part to play in encouraging people to step out and keep moving, Tendulkar was quoted as saying in a media release issued here.

According to the release, 17,500 runners will be lining up for the fourth edition of the race.

The gruelling and high-profile 21km run will start at 5.15 am, followed by the `Timed 10k Run' at 6.10 am and the 5k Fun Run at 8.15 am, it said.

Sachin Tendulkar
