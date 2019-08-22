WATCH | Jofra Archer does a Steve Smith in the nets ahead of third Ashes Test

By Online Desk

Jofra Archer, whose bouncer ruled Steve Smith out of the third Ashes Test, tried to emulate the former Aussie skipper in the nets.

In a video posted by cricket.com.au Jofra Archer can be seen leaving the deliveries in a similar theatrical movement as that of Steve Smith in the second Test. The 24-year-old paceman can also be seen hitting some big hits in the video.

Is that Jofra Archer or Steve Smith in the nets at Headingley? #Ashes @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/RT5ADoSUjr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2019

Barbados-born Jofra Archer had one of the most memorable Test debuts in recent times during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's.

He announced himself in the red-ball circuit with a relentless, hostile spell of fast bowling which put even the likes of Steve Smith in all sorts of discomfort during the course of the game, reminding fans of the famous bodyline series.

Even though the second Ashes Test ended in a draw, it provided cricket lovers across the world with a glimpse of what was there in store in the future.

One of the moments of the game -- although it led to the England player skipping a beat -- was when Archer bowled a ferocious bouncer to Smith which floored the former Australian skipper.

Smith, who had struck twin centuries in the Ashes 2019 opener, was on 80 not out on the fourth afternoon when he was struck in the neck by a steepling 92.4mph (148 kmph) bouncer from the debutant.

Before that, the 32-year-old had already received treatment for a nasty blow on the left forearm and fended off a lightning-fast 96.1mph ball aimed at his ribs. But the ball which hit his neck had him at the deck immediately and he remained on the floor for an extended period before heading back to the dressing room for treatment.

The Archer delivery which made Smith retire was a unique one in the sense that it wasn't that short. However, it was the pace of 92.4mph that made it such a lethal delivery and gave fans and cricketers the fright.

