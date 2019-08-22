Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka opt to bat in second New Zealand Test after rain delay

Veteran spinner Dilruwan Perera comes in for Akila Dananjaya, who was reported for a suspect action for the second time in 10 months.

Sri Lanka's cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne (R) and Lahiru Thirimanne (C) looks on during the fourth day of the opening Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. (Photo | AFP)

Sri Lanka's cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne (R) and Lahiru Thirimanne (C) look on. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat after rain delayed the start of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday.

The first session of the game was washed out due to rain and play will begin at 1:40 pm (0810 GMT). A possible 60 overs are planned for the day with extended time.

The hosts, who lead the series 1-0, have made just one change to their starting line-up from the six-wicket victory in Galle last week.

Veteran spinner Dilruwan Perera comes in for Akila Dananjaya, who was reported for a suspect action for the second time in 10 months.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have also made one change in their bid to level the series, with Mitchell Santner making way for Colin de Grandhomme.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

Umpires: Michael Gough (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

