India vs West Indies: Miguel Cummins grabs place in record books with 95-minute duck

It was the second-longest innings in Test cricket for someone being dismissed without scoring.

Published: 24th August 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jason Holder (L) and Miguel Cummins (R) of West Indies partnership during day 3 of the 1st Test between West Indies and India at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

NORTH SOUND: West Indies tailender Miguel Cummins booked an unwanted place in cricket's record books on Saturday when he faced 45 deliveries and spent 95 minutes at the crease without scoring a run before he was dismissed on the third day of the first Test against India.

That dubious record is still held by New Zealander Geoff Allott, who survived for 101 minutes before falling for nought against South Africa in Auckland in 1999.

India's bowlers spent most of the morning session at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium labouring to claim the final two wickets of the home side's first innings as West Indies captain Jason Holder found sturdy support from Cummins in putting on 41 for the ninth wicket before they were eventually dismissed for 222.

Having slipped from 174 for five to 179 for eight late on day two courtesy of the persistent Ishant Sharma, India would have been expecting to finish the job swiftly at the start of play. 

However, they did not count on the defiance of Cummins, who hung around with Holder for an hour-and-a-half without getting off the mark.

When the partnership was finally broken -– Holder caught behind off Mohammed Shami for 39 -– Cummins saw last man Shannon Gabriel pick up two singles immediately.

Attempting to get his first runs though, the fast-medium bowler, who bats left-handed, was bowled having a swing at Ravindra Jadeja to give the left-arm spinner his second wicket of the innings.

Seeking to work their team into a dominant position by the end of the day, the Indian opening pair of K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will resume in the afternoon session on 14 without loss in their second innings, an overall lead of 89 runs.

