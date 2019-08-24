Lasith Malinga to lead Sri Lanka in upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

By ANI

COLOMBO: Pacer Lasith Malinga will be leading Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) confirmed on Saturday.

The country's cricketing body announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis.

The final squad was approved by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honourable Harin Fernando.

"The following 15 member Sri Lanka T20 squad was approved by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando to play the upcoming 03 Match T20I Series vs New Zealand, which starts on September 1, 2019, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium," SLC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's squad for the T20I series against New Zealand: Lasith Malinga (c), Niroshan Dickwella (vc), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanaka.

Earlier this week, New Zealand had also announced their 14-member squad. The team will be lead by pacer Tim Southee as regular skipper Kane Williamson was given rest for the series.

New Zealand's 14-member squad for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka: Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor.

Currently, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are taking on each other in the two-match Test series. The first Test was won by Sri Lanka by six wickets.

In the ongoing second Test, Sri Lanka registered the score of 244 in the first innings.

While filing this story, New Zealand had reached the score of 61/2 in their first innings.