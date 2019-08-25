Home Sport Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane inches closer to ton as India take lead against West Indies in first Test

Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 90 while Hanuma Vihari also scored a 57 and remained at the crease after skipper Virat Kohli was out early for 51.

India's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates scoring half a century against West Indies during day three of the first Test cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound.

India's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates scoring half a century against West Indies during day three of the first Test cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NORTH SOUND: Ajinkya Rahane inched closer to a hundred as India sat firmly on the driver's seat with a 362-run lead against the West Indies at lunch on Day 4 of the first Test here on Sunday.

Rahane was batting on 90 while Hanuma Vihari also scored a 57 off 91 balls and remained at the crease after skipper Virat Kohli was out early for 51 from 113 balls (2x4).

India were on 287/4.

Kohli was undone by Roston Chase as he was caught by John Campbell at extra cover. Kohli and Rahane shared a 106-run stand for the fourth wicket before Rahane joined hands with Vihari for an unbroken 100-run partnership as West Indies bowlers were sent for a leather hunt.For the hosts, Chase was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/107.

Brief scores: India 297 & 287/4 (Rahane 90 batting, Kohli 51, Vihari 57 batting; Chase 3/107); West Indies 222

