Tail helps Alwarpet win in VAP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : RS Jaganath Sinivas’s 71-ball 90 paved the way for Alwarpet to beat Nelson by one wicket in a thrilling match of the VAP Memorial Trophy at IIT Chemplast Grounds. Coming in at 8, Jaganath along with U Mukilesh (67) added 129 runs for the seventh wicket. A minute of silence was observed before commencement of second session of play to pay homage to late Arun Jaitley. Brief scores: At IIT–Chemplast: Nelson 285/8 in 50 ovs (Praveen 100, Bist 50) lost to Alwarpet CC 287/9 in 49.2 ovs (Kavin 54, Mukilesh 67, Sinivas 90; Manish 5/51). Pts: Alwarpet 4 (8); Nelson 0 (2). MCC 216/7 in 50 ovs (Srinivasan 102, Gopinath 54; Prasath 3/35) bt Young Stars 170 in 39.4 ovs (Satish 56; Boopalan 3/25). Revised target 202; MCC won by 31 runs in VJD Method. Pts: MCC 4 (4); Young Stars 0 (6).

Lakshmi shines B Lakshmi Prasad’s 95 helped St Bede’s AIHSS beat St Patrick’s by 197 runs in the St Bede’s Trophy under-12 tournament.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS 245/2 in 30 ovs (Prasad 95, Raghav 75) bt St Patrick’s AIHSS 48 in 20.3 ovs (Arjun 3/1). Nellai Nadar MzHSS 129/8 in 30 ovs (Velrakshith 3/28) bt PSBB, KK Nagar 111/8 in 30 ovs. PS SSS 93 in 19.5 ovs (Harish 3/8) lost to PSBB Millennium School 94/3 in 18.2 ovs. Ramachandra Public School 81 in 24.3 ovs (Aariz 3/18) lost to Don Bosco 82/3 in 11 ovs.

Dev bags title Dev Javia beat Kabir Hans 7-5, 6-1 in the boys’ singles final of the YMCA TTT ITF juniors tennis tournament.

Results: (all finals): Singles: Boys: Dev Javia bt Kabir Hans 7-5, 6-1. Girls: Sarah Dev bt Pimrada J (THA) 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). Doubles: Boys: Kabir Hans/ Uddayvir Singh bt Subash P/ Sandeep VM 7-6 (2),6-2. Girls: Pimrada Jattavapornvanit (THA)/Yu Chin (TPE) bt Malikaa M/Sandeepti Singh 6-1, 6-3.