Home Sport Cricket

I am more confident bowling outswingers now: Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah recently became the fastest Indian to 50 Test wickets, during his six-wicket match haul against the West Indies in the first Test here, which India won by 318 runs on Sunday.

Published: 26th August 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NORTH SOUND, Antigua: India's pace bowling mainstay Jasprit Bumrah says he is always evolving to polish his craft, the latest addition to which is the outswinger that he wasn't particularly confident of until last year.

Bumrah recently became the fastest Indian to 50 Test wickets, during his six-wicket match haul against the West Indies in the first Test here, which India won by 318 runs on Sunday.

"I used to bowl the inswinger earlier, but the more Test matches I've played, I've gotten more confident to bowl the outswinger, especially since England," said Bumrah referring to the series in England last year, which India lost 1-4.

The 25-year-old has played just 11 Tests in his fast-rising career and has 55 wickets, averaging 20.63 at a brilliant economy rate of 2.64.

"I am feeling very good. As a bowling unit, we came with attacking options. Me and Ishant (Sharma) were trying to use the (width of) crease too, to generate the swing. A lot of hardwork goes into my delivery," Bumrah said reflecting on his performance here.

"I am always trying to evolve," he said.

He was rested from the limited-overs assignment in the Caribbean as per his workload management plan but Bumrah acknowledged he was slightly rusty in the opening essay of the match, which yielded just one wicket for him.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane star as India decimate West Indies by 318 runs in first Test

"I was a little stiff in the first innings since I returned after a break, but things were all sorted by the second innings," he said.

The pitch was on the flatter side but conditions aided swing bowling and he gave a perfect exhibition of it getting opener John Campbell castled with a moving delivery.

"This wicket was sometimes on the flatter side, that time we had to do things differently. It was swinging today, so we bowled this way. There's a lot of communication among us, the fast bowlers," he added.

His pace partner Ishant had a more impressive outing with a match haul of eight wickets and Bumrah spoke about the planning that the two put together to decimate the West Indies batting.

"We decided to bowl cross-seamed deliveries in the first innings. We have a good camaraderie, we all work hard and we all push each other," he said.

The next match of the series will be held in Jamaica from Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah India vs West Indies
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp