I f*****g love Test match cricket: Ben Stokes after playing memorable Ashes knock

By IANS

LEEDS: England all-rounder Ben Stokes pulled off one of the greatest Test chases of all time to keep the 2019 edition of the Ashes alive at Headingley on Sunday. With England down to their last wicket and still needing 73 runs to win, Stokes launched an assault that took England all the way to victory within the next 42 balls.

Australia would have retained the Ashes had they won it and it would have been the first time since 2001 that they sealed victory in a series in England. Stokes, however, switched gears with Jack Leach holding up the other end and pulled off a remarkable win for England.

Stokes after the match was all praise for Leach. The spinner, who had scored 92 against Ireland as a nightwatchman last month, scored just one run off the 76 that was put on between him and Stokes for the last wicket. Stokes first asked series sponsor Specsavers to offer the bespectacled Leach free glasses for life. "Jack Leach........@Specsavers do your self a favour and give him free glasses for life (sic.)" tweeted Stokes.

Jack Leach........@Specsavers do your self a favour and give him free glasses for life @jackleach1991 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 25, 2019

He then tweeted: "I f*****g(don't care if I get fined) love Test Match Cricket and I love englandcricket #ashes @jackleach1991 is a legend (sic.)"

I fucking(don’t care if I get fined) love Test Match Cricket and I love englandcricket #ashes @jackleach1991 is a legend https://t.co/sJAep39o22 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 25, 2019

The fourth Test gets underway in Manchester from September 4.