Ramesh Powar named India A bowling coach for South Africa series

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former off-spinner and women's team coach Ramesh Powar has been named India A bowling coach for the upcoming series against South Africa A.

"He has been appointed only for South Africa A series," a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

Powar, who played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was embroiled in controversy late last year after he fell out with senior women's team player Mithali Raj when he was the head coach.

Powar had reapplied for the same position but the Cricket Advisory Committee headed by 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev chose W V Raman as his successor.

India A will be playing two four day games and a five-match unofficial 'ODI' series against South Africa A.

The one-day series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram beginning from Thursday.