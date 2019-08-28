DDCA appoints Atul Wassan as chairman of senior selection committee

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India fast bowler Atul Wassan was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the senior selection committee of the DDCA for the 2019-20 season.

The other two members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) panel are Anil Bharadwaj and Vineet Jain.

The DDCA also formed a three-member junior selection committee which will be headed by Mayank Tehlan and has Chetan Sharma and Pradeep Chawla as members.

The junior selection committee will keep an eye on U-19, U-16 and U-14 age group boys.