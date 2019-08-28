Home Sport Cricket

Keemo Paul replaces Miguel Cummins in Windies' squad for second Test

Paul, who missed the first Test due to an ankle injury, is now available for selection, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement.

Published: 28th August 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Keemo Paul. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ST JOHN'S, Antigua: All-rounder Keemo Paul has replaced fast bowler Miguel Cummins in the West Indies' 13-member squad for the second Test against India, starting on Friday in Jamaica.

Paul, who missed the first Test due to an ankle injury, is now available for selection, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement.

Besides, West Indies' interim selection committee has also decided to keep wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton with the squad.

Shane Dowrich, meanwhile, has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation after being ruled out of the series with an ankle injury.

India won the first Test by 318 runs in Antigua.

The Virat Kohli-led visitors also emerged victorious in the limited-overs leg of the tour.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
second Test India vs West Indies Keemo Paul West Indies Squad
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp