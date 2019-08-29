Home Sport Cricket

Scores and Mike Hussey tips Ruturaj Gaikwad’s capital

It left him with a fractu­red finger. Ruturaj Gaikwad had to wait till February to play for Maharashtra again.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: His first-class debut was nothing short of a nightmare. Playing for Maharashtra ag­ainst Jharkhand at New Delhi’s Karnail Singh Stadium in October, 2016, he was hit by a rising delivery from Varun Aaron inside the first hour of play. It left him with a fractu­red finger. Ruturaj Gaikwad had to wait till February to play for Maharashtra again.

In contrast, his List A career started with a bang. The opener hit 132 off 110 balls ag­a­inst Himachal and finis­hed with 444 runs, the third-highest in Vijay Hazare Trophy that season. “I was not ge­tting a chance. All that I was looking for was a chance because unless you get to bat, you don’t get to show the world what you are capable of,” he says. Those runs impressed the national selectors. After a couple of seasons, he was in India A squad.

Since this June, to say Gaikwad has been on a roll is an understatement. A player who embodies aggression at the top, he is a clean striker and can tear apart attacks with shots all around the wi­cket. Beginning with the A series against Sri Lanka in June at home and thereafter in the Caribbean, Gaikwad’s scores read 187* (136), 125* (94), 84 (59), 74 (73), 3 (10), 85 (102), 20 (17), 99 (89). More than the runs, Gaikwad is banking on the lessons from those outings to make a name for himself in the long run.

“I scored against Sri Lanka, but that was at home in familiar conditions. Although they had good bowlers, these are conditions I grew up playing in. West Indies was something different. It was tough to get used to the bounce, but once I made the adjustments, it was rewarding. For me, the experience of spending time with quality players, who have played for India, was most enjoyable. How they prepare and what they do were things I was noting because you need to learn to make progress in your career,” he said.

Gaikwad, who calls himself an introvert and prefers to go to a coach as the last option, stuck a chord with Mike Hussey, during his time with Chennai Super Kings last IPL. “I prefer to analyse my game and make corrections accordingly. I try something and if it works, I do it. If not, I go to the coach because I like learning by myself. That will ensure it stays with me. During the IPL, I went to Hussey because I liked the way he played.

He was also very relaxed. like me, so I wanted to learn the mental side of his game preparation. I specifically asked him about his routines when he was not doing well or what he did when he was trying to play for Australia. Those are the things that matter, because I know to score runs,” Gaikwad said. Gaikwad will play for India A against South Africa A in a five-match one-day series beginning Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ruturaj Gaikwad Mike Hussey Vijay Hazare Trophy
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp