Debut for Cornwall as West Indies field first in second Test against India

By AFP

KINGSTON: Heavyweight all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall was named for the first time in the West Indies line-up as captain Jason Holder won the toss and put India in to bat in the second and final Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday.

The 26-year-old off-spinning all-rounder, who is 1.98 metres tall and weighs in at 140 kilograms, did not play in the first Test in Antigua when the West Indies were crushed by 318 runs inside four days.

He has been a consistent performer for Leeward Islands and West Indies A and offers sharp turn with the ball and depth to the batting.

Cornwall comes in for medium-pacer Miguel Cummins while wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton becomes the first cricketer from the US Virgin Islands to play at senior level for the West Indies.

He replaces in place of Shai Hope, who failed a late fitness Test.

India have retained the same team which won so convincingly at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium as they seek a clean sweep of all the completed international matches of this campaign and also a first-ever sweep of a Test series in the Caribbean.

Teams: West Indies – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton (wicketkeeper), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India – Virat Kohli (captain), K. L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Umpires: Richards Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)