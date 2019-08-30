Home Sport Cricket

Debut for Cornwall as West Indies field first in second Test against India

India have retained the same team which won so convincingly at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium as they seek a clean sweep.

Published: 30th August 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

India's openers KL Rahul, front, and Mayank Agarwal walk to their creases for day one of the second Test cricket match against West Indies.

India's openers KL Rahul, front, and Mayank Agarwal walk to their creases for day one of the second Test cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KINGSTON: Heavyweight all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall was named for the first time in the West Indies line-up as captain Jason Holder won the toss and put India in to bat in the second and final Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday.

The 26-year-old off-spinning all-rounder, who is 1.98 metres tall and weighs in at 140 kilograms, did not play in the first Test in Antigua when the West Indies were crushed by 318 runs inside four days.

He has been a consistent performer for Leeward Islands and West Indies A and offers sharp turn with the ball and depth to the batting.

Cornwall comes in for medium-pacer Miguel Cummins while wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton becomes the first cricketer from the US Virgin Islands to play at senior level for the West Indies. 

He replaces in place of Shai Hope, who failed a late fitness Test.

India have retained the same team which won so convincingly at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium as they seek a clean sweep of all the completed international matches of this campaign and also a first-ever sweep of a Test series in the Caribbean.

Teams: West Indies – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton (wicketkeeper), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India – Virat Kohli (captain), K. L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Umpires: Richards Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahkeem Cornwall West Indies India
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp