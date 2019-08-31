Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh women to tour Pakistan in October-November: PCB

The tour will be Bangladesh women's team's second in the last four years.

LAHORE: The women's cricket team of Bangladesh will tour Lahore for three T20Is and two ODIs to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium from October 26 to November 4, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced.

"The visitors will arrive on October 23 and will kick-off the two-week tour with the first T20 on October 26 with the last tour match scheduled for November 4," the PCB said in a media release.

Bangladesh women's last tour of Pakistan was in 2015 when they played two T20Is and as many ODIs in Karachi. The upcoming tour is a part of the reciprocal arrangement between the two boards after Pakistan's women's team toured Bangladesh last year for a four-match T20I series and a one-off ODI.

In October 2018, Pakistan women toured Bangladesh for four T20Is and one ODI in Cox's Bazar. Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0, while Bangladesh won the one-off ODI by six wickets.

Schedule (All matches to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore):

October 26: 1st T20I

October 28: 2nd T20I

October 30: 3rd T20I

November 2: 1st ODI

November 4: 2nd ODI

