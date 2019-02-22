Home Sport Cricket

Australia will need to rely on past experience to flourish, says Usman Khawaja

The southpaw also believes that adaptability will be key for Australia in their T20I series against India.

Published: 22nd February 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins in conversation

A lot of the Australian squad have previous experience of playing in India | AP

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia's top-order batsman Usman Khawaja believes adaptability is going to be the key during their limited-over series against India and said they would look to draw from their past experience of playing in the country.

Australia will begin their tour of India with the first T20 International in Visakhapatnam on Sunday and Khawaja believes wickets are going to be good for batting.

"I played in that T20 (World Cup) and the wickets were really nice," said Khawaja, who played six Indian Premier League matches for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in India.

"I found there was probably one wicket that spun a fair bit in Dharamsala, the other ones in Mohali (twice) and Bangalore were pretty good batting surfaces," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"You just have to adapt to whatever you get here. As the Australian cricket team, a lot of guys have had some really good performances in India in the past, so I think we can draw from that."

Khawaja, who is currently in Hyderabad, said Australia has a lot of flexibility in their batting line up and exuded confidence that the visitors will do well in the series.

"There's a lot of good players in this team, which is awesome," Khawaja said.

"It's good to have options. A lot of guys that are in this team are quite flexible on where they can play so whatever happens, moving forward I think everyone will do quite well in whatever role they have," added the left-handed batsman.

Australia will play the second T20I in Bangalore on February 27, before competing in the five-ODI series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
india vs australia Usman Khawaja Australia cricket India cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp