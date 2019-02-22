Home Sport Cricket

BCCI's letter to ICC in the wake of Pulwama terror attack

BCCI has written to the ICC to address certain issues and here is the complete letter.

BCCI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following is the text of the letter that the BCCI has written to the ICC in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

ALSO READ: No decision on India-Pakistan World Cup clash yet: CoA

Dear Sirs,

This communication is being addressed to voice the BCCI's concerns and sentiments that have emerged after the recent dastardly terrorist attack which was carried out on Indian soil by a terror outfit based out of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 44 Indian security personnel.

In view of the aforesaid terrorist attack, BCCI fears for the safety and security of players and match officials participating in upcoming ICC events including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including United Kingdom) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India.

BCCI urges the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates.

The BCCI also wishes to express its concerns over the safety and security of fans of Indian cricket at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The BCCI trusts that the ICC and ECB will ensure that the most robust security is provided to players, match officials and fans of Indian cricket for the upcoming World Cup.

The BCCI reserves all its rights and entitlements in this regard.

This communication is being issued for and on behalf of the BCCI by the Committee of Administrators for the BCCI appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.

Regards

Rahul Johri.

