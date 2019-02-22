Home Sport Cricket

England women bundle out India for 202 after middle-order collapse

Young Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with a knock of 48, while skipper Mithali Raj hit 44 and Jhulan Goswami contributed 30.

Published: 22nd February 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Women's Cricket, England Women, India Women

England players celebrate a wicket. (Photo | Twitter/@ICC)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian women's team suffered a middle-order collapse to be bundled out for a modest 202 by England in the opening ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

Young Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with a knock of 48, while skipper Mithali Raj hit 44 and Jhulan Goswami contributed 30.

England women dished out a clinical bowling performance with pacer Natalie Sciver (2/29) and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Sophie Ecclestone (2/27) wreaking havoc on India.

After a steady start, India women lost four quick wickets for 10 runs in the middle overs to slump to 95/5 at one stage.

Later veteran Mithali and wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia (25) tried to resurrect the innings with a 54-run stand for the sixth wicket.

After Mithali's dismissal, Jhulan ensured that the hosts crossed the 200-run mark.

Georgia Elwiss (2-45) also shone with the ball and England's fielding was also up-to-the mark as they orchestrated three-run outs at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Women Team Indian Cricket Mithali Raj India vs England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp