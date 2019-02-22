Ricky Bhui's century helps Andhra Pradesh break all-time T20 record

By Online Desk

MULAPADU: Ricky Bhui's century helped Andhra Pradesh break an all-time T20 record while skipper Ishan Kishan blasted a 55-ball 100 to power Jharkhand to a facile nine-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in a Group 'A' match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

Delhi routed Manipur by 10 wickets while Andhra thrashed Nagaland by 179 runs to notch up four points and also record the biggest win in T20 history.

Ricky Bhui hammered a 42-ball 108 to power Andhra to 244 for 4 in the quota of 20 overs before Nagaland was shot out for 65 in 13.1 overs.

The 179-run victory is the biggest T20 win in terms of runs. The previous record was held by Sri Lanka, who beat Kenya by 172 runs in the inaugural edition of the World T20 in 2007.

Sent into bat by Jharkhand, J&K made 168 for 9 in 20 overs with Jatin Wadhwan making the top-score of 47 while Rahul Shukla took five wickets.

The talented Kishan took the J&K attack by the scruff of the neck, hammering boundaries and sixers at will. He lashed shots to all parts of the ground, taking the team home in the 17th over, for its second straight win.

Meanwhile, Delhi bounced back after losing to Jharkhand on Thursday, by racing to the target of 119 in just 11.4 overs after Manipur was restricted to 113 for 6 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Andhra 244 for 4 in 20 overs (Ricky Bhui 108, Girinath Reddy 62) beat Nagaland 65 all out in 13.1 overs (K V Sasikanth 3 for 8, Karn Sharma 3 for 14, SK Ismail 3 for 25). Points: Andhra: 4, Nagaland: 0.

Manipur 113 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashpal Singh 50, Subodh Bhatti 3 for 15) lost to Delhi 119 for no loss in 11.4 overs (Hiten Dalal 56 not out, Unmukt Chand 53 not out). Points: Delhi: 4, Manipur: 0.

J&K 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Jatin Wadhwan 47, Manzoor Dar 39, Rahul Shukla 5 for 37) lost to Jharkhand 170 for 1 in 16.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 100 not out, Anand Singh 48). Points: Jharkhand: 4, J&K: 0.

(With inputs from PTI)