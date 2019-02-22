Home Sport Cricket

Ricky Bhui's century helps Andhra Pradesh break all-time T20 record

Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi all brought up convincing wins in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounters.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma was the star with the ball for Andhra | AFP

By Online Desk

MULAPADU: Ricky Bhui's century helped Andhra Pradesh break an all-time T20 record while skipper Ishan Kishan blasted a 55-ball 100 to power Jharkhand to a facile nine-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in a Group 'A' match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

Delhi routed Manipur by 10 wickets while Andhra thrashed Nagaland by 179 runs to notch up four points and also record the biggest win in T20 history.

Ricky Bhui hammered a 42-ball 108 to power Andhra to 244 for 4 in the quota of 20 overs before Nagaland was shot out for 65 in 13.1 overs.

The 179-run victory is the biggest T20 win in terms of runs. The previous record was held by Sri Lanka, who beat Kenya by 172 runs in the inaugural edition of the World T20 in 2007.

Sent into bat by Jharkhand, J&K made 168 for 9 in 20 overs with Jatin Wadhwan making the top-score of 47 while Rahul Shukla took five wickets.

The talented Kishan took the J&K attack by the scruff of the neck, hammering boundaries and sixers at will. He lashed shots to all parts of the ground, taking the team home in the 17th over, for its second straight win.

Meanwhile, Delhi bounced back after losing to Jharkhand on Thursday, by racing to the target of 119 in just 11.4 overs after Manipur was restricted to 113 for 6 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Andhra 244 for 4 in 20 overs (Ricky Bhui 108, Girinath Reddy 62) beat Nagaland 65 all out in 13.1 overs (K V Sasikanth 3 for 8, Karn Sharma 3 for 14, SK Ismail 3 for 25). Points: Andhra: 4, Nagaland: 0.

Manipur 113 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashpal Singh 50, Subodh Bhatti 3 for 15) lost to Delhi 119 for no loss in 11.4 overs (Hiten Dalal 56 not out, Unmukt Chand 53 not out). Points: Delhi: 4, Manipur: 0.

J&K 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Jatin Wadhwan 47, Manzoor Dar 39, Rahul Shukla 5 for 37) lost to Jharkhand 170 for 1 in 16.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 100 not out, Anand Singh 48). Points: Jharkhand: 4, J&K: 0.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ishan Kishan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp