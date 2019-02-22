Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly picks India as favourites to win World Cup

India, who last won the World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni captaincy, will begin their campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

Published: 22nd February 2019 12:24 PM

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has picked India as favourites to win the World Cup, saying the team is in best possible shape to win the 50-overs tournament which starts in England on May 30.

“India are favourites, they have played good cricket for the last 6-7 months, they are very prepared for the World Cup,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of a program of HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCL Technologies.

“This is the best possible team, all of them have performed and that’s why they are in the squad,” he added.

