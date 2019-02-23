No World Cup boycott for now: BCCI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After days of suspense and intense discussions, the BCCI has decided to reserve its decision on playing Pakistan at the World Cup for the time being. Until Thursday, BCCI and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) were mulling not to play Pakistan at the World Cup in England and Wales. BCCI apparently had prepared a note on the insistence of CoA chief Vinod Rai asking for the ICC to bar arch-rivals Pakistan from the World Cup.

However, CoA has shelved its extreme plan and decided to write a strongly-worded letter to the ICC, headed by Shashank Manohar. The letter urged member nations to “sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates.” The letter also saw BCCI CEO Rahul Johri expressing concern over the safety of its players and fans.

IOC sanctions on India

The bigger threat came from the International Olympic Committee for denying visas to a three-me­mber Pakistan contingent for the ISSF Shooting World Cup. The IOC EB, which met in La­usanne, Thursday, reacted str­ongly and said India has violated Olympic Charter and ch­a­nces of “hosting future sports and Olympic-related events in India” is in jeopardy.

Protect all Kashmiris, SC directs states

The Supreme Court on Friday directed states and Union Territories to take immediate action to protect Kashmiris if they feel threatened following the Pulwama convoy attack on February 14. “The Chief Secretaries, the DGPs of all states and UTs... are directed to take prompt and necessary action to prevent incidents of assault, threat, social boycott and such other egregious acts,” said a bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.