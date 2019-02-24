Home Sport Cricket

95 days to go: Viv Richards' Lord's masterclass against Australia

Not only was it the most iconic 95 in World Cup history but is also an under-appreciated marvel from Viv's vault.

Published: 24th February 2019 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Viv Richards

Viv Richards (Twitter

By Srihari
Online Desk

Pressure. The only constant in an otherwise everchanging world of sports. Some players thrive under pressure, others crumble.

The legends of the game, simply look at pressure and smile as they go about their merry way, wondering what all the fuss is about.

Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards belongs to the last category. And there is seldom more pressure than when you are playing at Lord's in a World Cup encounter. 

Viv faced that four times. Three of those occasions was in a World Cup final. And while his failure in 1975 didn't matter as West Indies still won, his century in 1979 helped them make it back-to-back titles.

The remaining two times both came in 1983. One of those is well-documented as it came in the final against India in a losing cause while the other remains an under-appreciated marvel against Australia.

After all, it is easy to dismiss an unbeaten 95 against Australia in a group stage encounter when you have three World Cup centuries. Upon closer inspection, his unbeaten 95 is undoubtedly one of his most underrated knocks.

Especially when you consider the fact that it came against an Australian bowling attack that had both Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee apart from Rodney Hogg.

Then you take into account the fact that West Indies were chasing a tricky target of 274. Although Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes put on a fifty partnership for the opening wicket, when the latter was dismissed, they still needed almost 200 to win.

That was when Viv decided to take control of the game. Nine fours and three sixes later, Viv had not only got agonisingly close to making it back-to-back centuries in the World Cup after his 119 against India at The Oval in the previous encounter but also got his side over the line.

And that is why, with 95 days to go before the World Cup 2019, Viv's knock makes the cut for not only being the most iconic 95 in World Cup history but also being an under-appreciated marvel from Viv's vault.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup West Indies Cricket Viv Richards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp