Australia opt to bowl, Mayank Markande makes his debut in first T20I

India have gone in with three spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande and Krunal Pandya.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch

Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch (BCCI Twitter)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Australia will be bowling in the first T20 International against India here Sunday with rookie leg-spinner Mayank Markande set for international debut.

With an aim to give game time to some of the fringe players for the World Cup, India will have opener KL Rahul back in the playing XI in place of Shikhar Dhawan.

Markande has been inducted into playing XI in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar while Umesh Yadav replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the side that played final T20 against New Zealand.

For Australia, Peter Handscomb makes his debut in the shortest format and will also keep wickets.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Darcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb (wk), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

TAGS
india vs australia Australia cricket India cricket Mayank Markande

