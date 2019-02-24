Home Sport Cricket

Nathan Coulter-Nile helps Australia restrict India to 126-7 in first T20I

Coulter-Nile's spell ensured that Australia's decision to field first after winning the toss was vindicated.

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australia's bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals | AP

By AFP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile claimed three wickets to help restrict India to 126 for seven in the first Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Coulter-Nile returned figures of 3-26 in his four overs after the tourists elected to field first in Visakhapatnam.

K.L. Rahul, who returned the side after being sidelined for sexist comments during a controversial TV chat show appearance with Hardik Pandya, hit 50 off 36 balls.

His 55-run second wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli, who made 24, gave India a brisk start but the hosts lost momentum after losing three quick wickets.

ALSO READ: India players wear black armbands in first T20I against Australia

Adam Zampa got Kohli's prized scalp with his leg spin and Coulter-Nile claimed the wicket of Rahul to check India on a tricky pitch.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni made an unbeaten 29 to give India a more respectable total in the first of the two matches.

