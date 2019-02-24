Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar beat Pakistan as 15-year-old: Sharad Pawar

The issue of whether India should play with Pakistan is being raised after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Published: 24th February 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar (R) & Sachin Tendulkar. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Saturday that those who are slamming cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for holding that India should not boycott the match with Pakistan in the coming World Cup should remember that he started his career by beating the neighbouring country.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ALSO READ | Would hate to give two points to Pakistan in World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar

Addressing a joint rally of Congress and NCP at Parli in Beed district of Maharashtra, Pawar, a former president of International Cricket Council as well as BCCI, said Tendulkar is a "Bharat Ratna" and Sunil Gavaskar is another cricket icon who brought laurels to the country.

Gavaskar has echoed Tendulkar's views on the matter.

"Both believe that India can beat Pakistan and emerge victorious in the World Cup. But Tendulkar is being criticised, saying he is favouring Pakistan.

"He began his illustrious career as a 15-year-old by defeating Pakistan," Pawar said.

Tendulkar had said he would 'hate' to give away two points to Pakistan by not playing in the World Cup and India should rather beat them again to maintain the unbeaten record over the arch-rivals.

Former and current cricketers have expressed varied opinions on severing cricketing ties with Pakistan.

TAGS
Sharad Pawar india vs pakistan NCP chief Sachin Tendulkar

