Use T20Is for one-day gains: Virat Kohli

Ahead of the start of the T20 series against Australia, Virat Kohli said more of the 50-over variety before the World Cup would have been better.

Published: 24th February 2019

Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli at a media interaction after practice session ahead of their first T20I series cricket match against Australia at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium. | PTI

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mindset. The word is thrown around profusely when it comes to describing the best qualities in a team. Players achieve this after years of effort. When India touch down in England for the World Cup in May, they will have to quickly adapt to a ‘new’ mindset, for they will have been fresh off a month-and-a-half of T20 dose.

Ahead of the start of the T20 series against Australia, Virat Kohli said more of the 50-over variety before the World Cup would have been better. “More ODIs would have been ideal, and more logical but you know that’s the way series are compiled nowadays,” Kohli said on the eve of the first match.

Other than two T20Is and five ODIs against the Kangaroos, the Blues have only two practice games before they begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5. On the other hand, Australia will play two T20Is, 10 ODIs and a few practice games before their cavalry moves ahead with their Cup journey.

An IPL just before the World Cup could also have an effect on players’ fitness, owing to frequent travels often at unearthly hours. Asked what kind of mindset the team is looking to adopt, with the taxing T20 tourney preceding the quadrennial event, Kohli said that the World Cup hopefuls need to maintain everything according to ODI demands.

“Those who are going to be part of the World Cup squad have to make sure that their game doesn’t deviate too much from the one-day mould. That means we have to be wary of bad habits that might creep in during IPL. The moment we enter nets and create bad habits, lose momentum and then batting form, it’s difficult to get it back in a tournament like the World Cup. From that point of view, everyone will have to protect that mindset and be aligned towards what the team needs,” Kohli opined.

The team will look to simulate some one-day like situations during the T20I series, with Kohli saying that both batsmen and bowlers could use the T20I experience and put it to use during ODI death overs. “The amount you practice, and the amount of travel during IPL and the number of games in different conditions, it is going to be challenging. But as a cricketer, you have to map out how many practice sessions you really need. If your team is in great position, you don’t mind taking 2-3 games off also,” Kohli added.

On the other hand, Australia captain Finch seemed content with the schedule. “Most guys have got April off, which would be a great chance to freshen up and recharge and go again for what is going to be a huge six or seven months for Australian cricket.”

Virat Kohli

