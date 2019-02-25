94 days to go: Shane Watson 94 out; Australia 34 not out

Home Sport Cricket

Watson's 90-ball innings was studded with 10 fours and four big sixes that were launched into the mostly empty stands of Chinnaswamy Stadium. 

Shane Watson drives against Canada. (File Photo | AFP)

When we talk about dominance in the gentleman's game, one has to look no further than the Australians. No matter who is on the team sheet, they are traditionally the most fancied side when it comes to ICC World Cups, having won the trophy a staggering five times.

In doing so, they have won the most number of matches in World Cups with 62 victories from 84 games - including an incredible 34-match winning streak. The final match in this streak, which was played against Canada in the 2011 World Cup at Bengaluru, showcased their ruthlessness. Australia won by seven wickets with 91 balls to spare thanks to player of the match Shane Watson who missed out on a well-deserved hundred by just six runs. 

Though Watson's 64 against Pakistan during the 2015 edition of the World Cup stands out as perhaps his best innings in the tournament as he had to grapple with a barrage of perfectly directed bouncers by Wahab Riaz, this knock of 94 remains his highest at the event.

ALSO READ | 95 days to go: Viv Richards' Lord's masterclass against Australia

Chasing a target of 212, the Aussie all-rounder opened the innings with Brad Haddin. The duo put on 183 runs for the first wicket (the highest opening-wicket partnership for Australia) and made sure their team cruised past the finish line. Watson's 90-ball innings was studded with 10 fours and four big sixes that were launched into the mostly empty stands of Chinnaswamy Stadium. 

Canada started off well with the new ball unsettling both the openers with pace and bounce. But once Watson had got his eye in, he dominated the Canadian attack. He was eventually caught in the deep by Uganda-born Henry Osinde off the bowling of Harvir Baidwan. Michael Clarke and Cameron White finished off the game after no. 3 Ricky Ponting was out cheaply. 

ALSO READ | 96 days to go: Maiden hosts, maiden World Cup - A Sri Lankan fairytale 

Watson has had a decent run at the World Cup, scoring 643 runs in 19 innings at an average of 53.58 with six fifties. This was the second instance in ODIs when he was out in his nineties. 

Australia's winning streak was finally broken in the next match against Pakistan. Although the Aussies made it to the knockout stages, they crashed out in the quarterfinals, losing to hosts India who would go on to win the tournament. 

