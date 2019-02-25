Home Sport Cricket

It was difficult track even for a player like Dhoni: Glenn Maxwell defends MS Dhoni

Dhoni managed 29 off 37 balls in India's below-par 126 for 7 on a track where the ball was not coming onto the bat.

Published: 25th February 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mahendra Dhoni bats during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia, in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again drew flak for his slow strike-rate against Australia in the first T20 International but Glenn Maxwell feels that on a low and slow track, that was all the former India captain could have done.

Dhoni managed 29 off 37 balls in India's below-par 126 for 7 on a track where the ball was not coming onto the bat.

To be fair to Dhoni, a clutch of wickets fell and he also had to stem the rot with Yuzvendra Chahal at the other end.

"It (the slow strike rate) was probably fair enough. With the way the wicket was behaving, it was difficult to score for any batter, let alone a guy who is not known for his power-hitting in Chahal," Maxwell said in Dhoni's defence as his analogy of Chahal's pyrotechnics invited a few chuckles.

It was such a track where deliveries were keeping low and Dhoni could manage only one six.

"MS is obviously a world-class finisher and even he was finding it hard to hit the middle of the bat. So, I think it was right of him to try and farm the strike. He hit a six in the last over and I think that showed how difficult it was," Maxwell said.

ALSO READ | Will be in WC squad if I can make opportunities count like this one: Glenn Maxwell

He lauded his bowlers for keeping Dhoni under tight leash.

"If you are holding MS to one boundary in the last few overs, it's a pretty good effort and also a sign of the conditions as well."

They had targeted leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant Mayank Markande and Maxwell said Bumrah and Krunal Pandya were toughest to face in such conditions.

"Bumrah and Krunal Pandya were the toughest guys to face on that wicket because they are capable of extracting a low sort of bounce and didn't give you much width to work," he said.

He also hailed man of the match Nathan Coulter-Nile who returned with 3/26 and also took two catches including that of skipper Virat Kohli (24).

"He (Coulter-Nile) was brilliant. It was probably a wicket that suited him, it was keeping low and he was bowling straight making it really hard to create angles," Maxwell said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Glenn Maxwell India vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp