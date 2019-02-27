England break world record for most sixes in ODI innings

By Online Desk

Records continue to tumble in the ODI series between England and ODI. After West Indies broke the world record for most sixes in an ODI innings in the first game of the series, England broke that record in the fourth ODI as they plundered 24 sixes and posted 418/6 in 50 overs.

The carnage was led by Jos Buttler, who hit his career-best ODI score of 150, which came off just 77 balls and included 12 sixes. That was good enough for joint-seventh most sixes in an innings by a batsman in ODIs.

The opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales put on a century partnership inside 14 overs. While Bairstow hit four sixes, Hales hit two. Joe Root fell for just five but that brought Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to the crease.

From 165/3, the pair put on 204 runs as both players hit centuries. The England captain hit six sixes in his 103 and after he was dismissed, Buttler simply carried on plundering the hapless Windies bowlers. The England keeper smashed the bowlers to all corners of the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada.

In the end, England finished with their highest ODI total against West Indies, beating their previous mark of 369/9 at Bristol in 2017. They also registered their fourth 400+ total in ODIs, all of which have come after the 2015 World Cup. Now, only India (5) and South Africa (6) have more such totals in ODIs.

The record for the most sixes in an ODI innings simply continues to tumble. West Indies broke New Zealand's five-year-old record of 22 when they managed 23 in the first ODI against England, which they lost.

But now England have gone better as they finished with 24 to claim the world record in Grenada.