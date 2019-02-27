Home Sport Cricket

No more 'lucky' beards: Japan's sumos hit by whisker ban

Superstitious sumo wrestlers often decline to shave their beards during tournaments as they believe it brings them luck, but the Japan Sumo Association.

Published: 27th February 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sumo Wrestler

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japanese sumo officials have introduced a crackdown on beards, calling them "indecent" and telling wrestlers they must look spick and span during competitions under strict, new rules on personal grooming.

The draconian whisker ban is part of fresh regulations also barring tattoos and long nails, local media reported Wednesday, as the authorities look to clean up the image of Japan's roly-poly sport.

Superstitious sumo wrestlers often decline to shave their beards during tournaments as they believe it brings them luck, but the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) have decided they will no longer tolerate such slovenliness.

"Wrestlers must preserve their personal hygiene," JSA elder Oguruma told reporters after a board meeting.

"Officials and referees will be on the lookout. The sumo ring is sacred and it's important spectators don't see anything unsightly."

Grand champion Kakuryu said: "It's an important point so we must absolutely adhere to it."

The ancient sport of sumo has been tarnished by a series of scandals in recent years -- from allegations of bout-fixing and the involvement of organised crime to drugs arrests and severe bullying, the most serious case resulting in the death of a teenage wrestler in 2007.

Grand champion, or yokozuna, Harumafuji was charged over a brutal assault on a rival wrestler while out drinking in 2017, ending his illustrious career.

Believed by historians to date back some 2,000 years, sumo was plunged into further controversy when women who rushed to the aid of a local mayor who had collapsed during a speech were repeatedly told to leave the ring, creating a flurry of embarrassing headlines.

The JSA was forced to make a grovelling apology after being accused of deep-rooted sexism, but just days later a female mayor from the western city of Takarazuka was barred from delivering a speech inside the sandy ring.

To add insult to injury, the gaffe-prone JSA was slammed again for trying to prevent girls from participating in a children's sumo event, citing "safety concerns".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sumo Wrestler Beards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp