Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni break numerous records in second T20I

By Online Desk

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni broke numerous records in the second T20I between India and Australia at Bengaluru. After being put in to bat, India ended with 190/4 as Kohli and Dhoni made merry.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul put on a fifty partnership for the opening wicket before both departed in quick succession. Another failure for Rishabh Pant meant that Dhoni came to the crease.

Kohli and Dhoni then put on 100 runs for the fourth wicket as they took India to a challenging total as they look to level the T20I series.

Here are all the interesting numbers:

0 - No player has hit more T20I fours than Virat Kohli. He now has 223 fours to his name, level with Tillakaratne Dilshan for the world record.

1 - Kohli now has 20 fifty-plus scores in T20Is. He is joint-top in that list along with Rohit Sharma.

2 - Virat Kohli is now second on the list of most T20 sixes at Bengaluru. He has 105 sixes, only behind Chris Gayle, who has 150.

4 - Dhoni became just the fourth Indian to hit 50 T20I sixes after Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. He got there in 85 innings.

5 - Kohli followed Dhoni into the list of Indians to have hit 50 T20I sixes as he became the fifth to get there. He got there in just 62 innings.

6 - Kohli now has six fifty-plus scores against Australia in 15 T20I innings. He now has the record for most fifty-plus scores in T20Is against any opponent, beating Kusal Perera's five against Bangladesh.

350 - Dhoni becomes the first Indian cricketer to hit 350 international sixes.

2500 - During his unbeaten 72, Kohli became the first cricketer to score 2,500 T20 runs at a single venue.