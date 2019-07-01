Home Sport Cricket

Children get cricketing lessons from DJ Bravo

 On Sunday, a handful of children had the unique opportunity to face West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo at the nets of Sri Ramachandra Medical College.

Published: 01st July 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday, a handful of children had the unique opportunity to face West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo at the nets of Sri Ramachandra Medical College. The joint initiative by SRMC, CSS and Run Adam received a good response, with 100 children attending the event “A day with the champion”.

With a short run-up, Bravo bowled gentle medium pace to the children. He was impressed by some of the young spinners, and told the coaches to have a look at them. “Discipline, determination and hard work are key for success. Do not fear. Play your natural game. Do not lock yourself. Go forward to the pitch of the ball and play,’’ was Bravo’s advice to the budding cricketers.

He drew an imaginary box and asked bowlers to hit good length. “Line and length are very important. You must bowl in the good-length area. Avoid short-pitched balls.”Bravo also spoke about himself and entertained the children by asking questions and cracking jokes.“Brian Lara is my favourite cricketer. I used to love watching him play. I started playing the game and developed interest in cricket because of Lara. At the age of six, I was determined to play for West Indies one day.

I wanted to make my parents proud,’’ recollected Bravo in front of the children. He named Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and asked the kids to rank them. “So Dhoni, Sachin, Virat and Rohit are your order of ranking,’’ he remarked. Then he asked the children to compare Sachin and Lara, and most voted for Sachin. “Kohli is going to break all Tendulkar records. No one can break Lara’s 400 in Test cricket and his 500 in first-class cricket.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dwayne Bravo A day with the champion DJ Bravo SRMC Chennai Super Kings
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp