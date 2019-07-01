Children get cricketing lessons from DJ Bravo

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday, a handful of children had the unique opportunity to face West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo at the nets of Sri Ramachandra Medical College. The joint initiative by SRMC, CSS and Run Adam received a good response, with 100 children attending the event “A day with the champion”.

With a short run-up, Bravo bowled gentle medium pace to the children. He was impressed by some of the young spinners, and told the coaches to have a look at them. “Discipline, determination and hard work are key for success. Do not fear. Play your natural game. Do not lock yourself. Go forward to the pitch of the ball and play,’’ was Bravo’s advice to the budding cricketers.

He drew an imaginary box and asked bowlers to hit good length. “Line and length are very important. You must bowl in the good-length area. Avoid short-pitched balls.”Bravo also spoke about himself and entertained the children by asking questions and cracking jokes.“Brian Lara is my favourite cricketer. I used to love watching him play. I started playing the game and developed interest in cricket because of Lara. At the age of six, I was determined to play for West Indies one day.

I wanted to make my parents proud,’’ recollected Bravo in front of the children. He named Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and asked the kids to rank them. “So Dhoni, Sachin, Virat and Rohit are your order of ranking,’’ he remarked. Then he asked the children to compare Sachin and Lara, and most voted for Sachin. “Kohli is going to break all Tendulkar records. No one can break Lara’s 400 in Test cricket and his 500 in first-class cricket.’’