Home Sport Cricket

Ambati Rayudu: A career that never really took off

He made waves the following Ranji Trophy season, 2002-03, when amassing 698 runs including a double century and a century in the same match against Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ambati Rayudu

Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A career that almost always fell apart after promising to fall into place -- Ambati Rayudu will be remembered as someone who could not live up to his rare cricketing talent, undone by a mercurial demeanour that often led to run-ins with authorities.

His cricketing journey ended abruptly on Wednesday after a heart-breaking and baffling World Cup snub.

In his mail to the BCCI, the usually outspoken Rayudu chose not to blame anyone and instead thanked the captains he played under.

Considering his temperamental persona, the 33-year-old's retirement did not come as a shock after Mayank Agarwal replaced the injured Vijay Shankar in the Indian team ahead of Rayudu despite the Hyderabad cricketer being in the list of reserves.

Rayudu saw more downs than ups in his chequered career comprising 55 ODIs and six T20s.

Many touted him as the next big thing in Indian cricket when he made his first-class debut as a 16-year-old.

He made waves the following Ranji Trophy season, 2002-03, when amassing 698 runs including a double century and a century in the same match against Andhra Pradesh.

It seemed things were falling into place when he captained India to the U-19 World Cup semifinals in Bangladesh.

However, an inconsistent run with the bat in the next couple of seasons and constant run-ins with Hyderabad coaches and officials adversely affected his career-graph.

His life took a tumultuous turn when as a 21-year-old, he opted to play in the unsanctioned Indian Cricket League.

At that stage, it seemed Rayudu's dream to play for India will remain unfulfilled with the ICL deal but he was back in the BCCI fold after he accepted its amnesty offer.

He rose to prominence once again with stellar performances for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and at the age of 27, finally made his India debut in Zimbabwe in 2013, scoring an unbeaten 63 at Harare.

Between 2014-15, he represented India in 27 ODIs before making a comeback to play three games the following year.

He was even in the 2015 World Cup squad but did not get a game.

Second wind in his international career came in 2018 when he was picked for the Asia Cup where he had a decent outing, including two fifties.

ALSO READ | Ambati Rayudu retires from 'all forms and levels of cricket' post World Cup snub

The following home series against the West Indies fetched him high returns and it started to look like India have finally locked on their number four.

One of his most memorable knocks came in New Zealand earlier this year, a 90 in a winning cause, showing that he could also deliver against the bigger teams.

However, just when he thought he had done enough to secure his World Cup spot, runs deserted him in the home rubber against Australia, India's last before the mega event in the UK.

In the end, selectors picked the "three-dimensional" Shankar, who was nowhere in the picture six months ago, over Rayudu.

Rayudu, who fought with authorities all through his career, was left heart-broken but he did not confront anyone this time and vent out all his frustration with the no famous '3D' tweet that went viral on social media.

Some would argue that he could still continue but keeping in mind India's deep feeder line, Rayudu would have found it tough to remain relevant.

Eventually, it turned out be an ironical ending for Rayudu who had called time on his first-class career in December last year to focus on the shorter formats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambati Rayudu Ambati Rayudu Retirement
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp