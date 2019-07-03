Leave granted, Rahul Dravid set for National Cricket Academy head role

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Decks are being cleared for Rahul Dravid to take charge as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy following his employer India Cements deciding to send him on leave to avoid a potential conflict of interest. Days before the former India captain was supposed to take charge of NCA in Bengaluru, the Committee of Administrators, in a meeting, asked Dravid to relinquish his post as vice-president of India Cements or at the best, be on leave until he completes his tenure.

While Dravid was supposed to take charge on July 1, the development meant it has been delayed by a week and it is understood that India Cements on Tuesday has agreed to send him on leave. While there were reports suggesting that Dravid might have to resign from the post, sources in the know told this newspaper that it isn’t necessary and he can take up the position at the Chennai-based firm with whom he has been employed with since 1994, once his tenure ends at the NCA. Meanwhile, the interviews for the batting, spin and fast bowling coaches at the NCA is likely to take place sometime next week.

It is understood that the shortlisted candidates have already been intimated in this regard, and the CoA with Saba Karim (general manager) will conduct the interviews. It isn’t clear whether Dravid will also take part in the interview process. It is understood that the NCA’s ambitious zonal academies will not materialise immediately as there are concerns raised about them. While it has been long seen as a pet project, there seem to be practical difficulties in implementing it as it would mean state units will have a lesser role to play.

A development on this is expected only after a new regime of the BCCI takes guard later in the year.

In his new role as head of NCA, Dravid will oversee the progress of India’s age-group sides (both men and women) and also work closely with the men’s and women’s senior sides.