Home Sport Cricket

Ambati Rayudu: A dream that never came to the four

Once proclaimed as the next big thing of Indian cricket, Rayudu walks into the sunset after a less than satisfying career

Published: 04th July 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu (File)

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “A year in a sportsman’s life,” Geoffrey Boycott once remarked while on commentary, “is an eternity.” The latest in a plethora of sportsmen to re-emphasise this truism is Ambati Rayudu, who called quits to his international career.

While the trigger for the sudden retirement is seemingly hiding in plain sight — bypassing a standby to opt for somebody who has played zero ODIs is a hard one to stomach — the 33-year-old’s career kept swinging from one side to the other like it was being controlled by a remote.

One moment, Virat Kohli had just anointed him as India’s No 4. The next, he was ostracised by CSK fans, and the wider Indian public, who had paid money to watch him bat, just a few days earlier. One moment, he had the moniker of ‘Indian cricket’s next big thing’ attached to him. The next, he had another one. ‘Indian cricket’s problem child’.

READ | You are a top man: Virat Kohli tells retired Ambati Rayudu

From playing in the now defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) to picking up fights with all and sundry before staging a grand comeback to the national team in September 2018 after battling injuries and failing at least one yo-yo test, the Hyderabad lad came, saw, conquered before being asked to do the same again and again and again. 

However, the perception of Rayudu as someone who is argumentative and likes to pick fights is unfair. Sure, that YouTube video of him arguing with a senior citizen isn’t a good look. But — there is always a but in this context — he was a man who had a large heart and didn’t think twice when it came to spending money for the team’s cause. One only needed to listen to upcoming player T Ravi Teja, who narrated an incident to show the kind of bonding he had developed with the bunch of Hyderabad players.  

 “When he came back to Hyderabad, he got so close to us that he bought bats worth Rs 50,000 each for all the 15 members of the squad. His tips were so fruitful whenever we played under him. For each win, he used to throw a party, and was really friendly with us off the field. I am really sad to know that he will not be with us this season,” Teja said. 

That he hasn’t consulted senior pros before taking this decision is evident. Akshath Reddy was in shock while conveying his initial feelings. “We are all really surprised. Whenever he has been with the team, he has always been thinking about how to help the youngsters in the team. He spoke with everyone equally,” Reddy said. 

READ | Virender Sehwag sympathises with Rayudu, says World Cup snub must have been painful

Even though that fateful tweet — still his last one posted on the social media  — ultimately contributed to his downfall, he did not hold a grudge in his resignation letter, which was addressed to acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, general manager (cricket operations) Saba Karim and CEO Rahul Johri. He also emailed Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), apprising the state body of the decision. “Respected sir, I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game...,” an excerpt from the letter said. 

He also thanked the captains he has played under. “It has been a honour and privilege to have represented our country. I would like to thank the captains I have played under: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat Kohli who always showed great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team...”
But a part of that last line, he will know deep down, isn’t true.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambati Rayudu Ambati Rayudu Retirement Indian cricket
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp