Home Sport Cricket

Yuvraj Singh rues not settling with any IPL team

In the 2014 auctions, Yuvraj was the most expensive player of the IPL history after Royal Challengers Bangalore won an intense bid with Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 14 crore.

Published: 09th July 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: He played a pivotal role in India's two World Cup triumphs but Yuvraj Singh rued that he could never settle with any particular team in the Indian Premier League despite being among the most sought after for the better part of his career.

The swashbuckling allrounder, who retired after a glittering career last month, represented six different franchises in the lucrative franchise tournament and was part of two IPL winning teams -- Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) and Mumbai Indians (2019).

In the 2014 auctions, Yuvraj was the most expensive player of the IPL history after Royal Challengers Bangalore won an intense bid with Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 14 crore.

But the 37-year-old never got identified with a team like Chennai Super Kings' iconic captain MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I can't explain but I was never settled with a franchise. I didn't really get settled where you are made to play for one franchise or maybe two," Yuvraj said after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 91st annual general meeting of the Indian Chambers of Commerce here.

"I almost joined KKR but last moment (in the auctions) I went to RCB. I probably had my best IPL season with RCB. It was unfortunate not to come to KKR," he recalled.

Yuvraj was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad maiden and only IPL triumph in 2016 but the stylish allrounder went unsold in the first round of bidding for this year's IPL before being sold to Mumbai at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh to make appearance in 'The Office'

"I can't really complain about it. It was great working with all these teams. Being with Mumbai Indians and winning the championship, and also winning for Sunrisers was a great experience," Yuvraj, who played four matches for Mumbai this season, said.

Yuvraj had taken the inaugural World Twenty20 by storm, smashing six sixes in a row against English pacer Stuart Broad in their triumphant campaign in 2007.

"The inaugural World Twenty in 2007 changed world cricket specially in T20. It was just my day. The fifth ball was a yorker and still I managed to hit that out of the park. It was my day," said Yuvraj, who was adjudged the Player of the tournament during India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

"It was a phenomenal tournament, it took cricket to the next level. Absolutely nobody was expecting us to win it. We played fearless cricket. We had a new captain. We lost a few crucial games and had to win all three to get to the finals. We just went and expressed ourselves."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL team Yuvraj Singh
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp