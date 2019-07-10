Home Sport Cricket

PCB not extending Inzamam's contract as chief selector

Inzamam, sources said, had shown interest in the extension of his contract for another year but the PCB has decided to go for a new selection committee.

Published: 10th July 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Inzamam-ul-Haq2019

Inzamam ul Haq (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to extend the contract of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq following the national team's failure to the reach the World Cup semifinals, according to sources.

Inzamam, sources said, had shown interest in the extension of his contract for another year but the PCB has decided to go for a new selection committee.

The contract of Inzamam, a veteran of 120 Tests, ended with the World Cup after occupying the post since 2016.

The name of former Test opener Mohsin Hasan Khan is being tipped to become the new chief selector as he has also worked in this position in the past with good results and has also served as interim head coach of the national team.

"Pakistan's failure to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup has led to the decision to release Inzamam," a source told PTI.

But his nephew, Pakistan's opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has defended his uncle at a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday.

Imam had said that the chief selector alone could not be held responsible for the team's poor show in the first five matches of the World Cup as there were other members on the selection committee also and Inzamam picked the players after consulting the captain and coach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Inzamam ul Haq
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp